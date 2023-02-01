Lotus Chocolate Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.27 crore, down 40.81% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lotus Chocolate Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 13.27 crore in December 2022 down 40.81% from Rs. 22.42 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2022 down 147.68% from Rs. 1.53 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2022 down 140.83% from Rs. 1.69 crore in December 2021.
Lotus Chocolate shares closed at 341.60 on January 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 180.57% returns over the last 6 months and 189.00% over the last 12 months.
|
|Lotus Chocolate Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|13.27
|14.64
|22.42
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|13.27
|14.64
|22.42
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|12.18
|11.60
|17.49
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.15
|1.45
|-0.06
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.77
|0.66
|0.58
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.04
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.26
|1.37
|2.76
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.82
|-0.46
|1.58
|Other Income
|0.10
|0.01
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.73
|-0.46
|1.63
|Interest
|0.05
|0.08
|0.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.78
|-0.54
|1.53
|Exceptional Items
|0.05
|0.05
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.73
|-0.49
|1.53
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.73
|-0.49
|1.53
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.73
|-0.49
|1.53
|Equity Share Capital
|12.84
|12.84
|12.84
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.57
|-0.38
|1.19
|Diluted EPS
|-0.57
|-0.38
|1.19
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.57
|-0.38
|1.19
|Diluted EPS
|-0.57
|-0.38
|1.19
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited