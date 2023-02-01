 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lotus Chocolate Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.27 crore, down 40.81% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 09:26 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lotus Chocolate Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 13.27 crore in December 2022 down 40.81% from Rs. 22.42 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2022 down 147.68% from Rs. 1.53 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2022 down 140.83% from Rs. 1.69 crore in December 2021.

Lotus Chocolate Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 13.27 14.64 22.42
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 13.27 14.64 22.42
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 12.18 11.60 17.49
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.15 1.45 -0.06
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.77 0.66 0.58
Depreciation 0.04 0.04 0.06
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.26 1.37 2.76
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.82 -0.46 1.58
Other Income 0.10 0.01 0.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.73 -0.46 1.63
Interest 0.05 0.08 0.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.78 -0.54 1.53
Exceptional Items 0.05 0.05 --
P/L Before Tax -0.73 -0.49 1.53
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.73 -0.49 1.53
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.73 -0.49 1.53
Equity Share Capital 12.84 12.84 12.84
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.57 -0.38 1.19
Diluted EPS -0.57 -0.38 1.19
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.57 -0.38 1.19
Diluted EPS -0.57 -0.38 1.19
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited