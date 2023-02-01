Lotus Chocolate Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.27 crore, down 40.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.27 crore in December 2022 down 40.81% from Rs. 22.42 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2022 down 147.68% from Rs. 1.53 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2022 down 140.83% from Rs. 1.69 crore in December 2021.