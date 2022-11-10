Lokesh Machines Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 60.33 crore, up 22.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 60.33 crore in September 2022 up 22.37% from Rs. 49.30 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.39 crore in September 2022 up 48.9% from Rs. 1.60 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.50 crore in September 2022 up 16.44% from Rs. 7.30 crore in September 2021.

Lokesh Machines EPS has increased to Rs. 1.33 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.90 in September 2021.

Lokesh Machines shares closed at 115.30 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 45.86% returns over the last 6 months and 119.62% over the last 12 months.