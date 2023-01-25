 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
LKP Finance Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.83 crore, up 138.81% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 09:11 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for LKP Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 10.83 crore in December 2022 up 138.81% from Rs. 4.54 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.64 crore in December 2022 up 200.27% from Rs. 6.62 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.07 crore in December 2022 up 237.38% from Rs. 7.33 crore in December 2021.

LKP Finance
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 6.53 12.04 4.12
Other Operating Income 4.30 9.57 0.41
Total Income From Operations 10.83 21.61 4.54
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.45 0.93 2.09
Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.05 -- 0.88
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.32 0.57 9.06
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.00 20.10 -7.49
Other Income 0.06 -- 0.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.06 20.10 -7.34
Interest 1.10 0.85 0.27
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 8.96 19.25 -7.61
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 8.96 19.25 -7.61
Tax 2.32 0.78 -0.99
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.64 18.47 -6.62
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.64 18.47 -6.62
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 6.64 18.47 -6.62
Equity Share Capital 12.57 12.57 12.57
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.28 14.69 -5.27
Diluted EPS 5.28 14.69 -5.27
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.28 14.69 -5.27
Diluted EPS 5.28 14.69 -5.27
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited