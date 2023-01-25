LKP Finance Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.83 crore, up 138.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.83 crore in December 2022 up 138.81% from Rs. 4.54 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.64 crore in December 2022 up 200.27% from Rs. 6.62 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.07 crore in December 2022 up 237.38% from Rs. 7.33 crore in December 2021.