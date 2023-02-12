LGB Forge Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.00 crore, down 24.98% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for LGB Forge are:
Net Sales at Rs 26.00 crore in December 2022 down 24.98% from Rs. 34.66 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.38 crore in December 2022 down 537.66% from Rs. 1.00 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.68 crore in December 2022 down 200.37% from Rs. 2.67 crore in December 2021.
LGB Forge shares closed at 9.87 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.64% returns over the last 6 months and -24.71% over the last 12 months.
|LGB Forge
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|26.00
|29.80
|34.66
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|26.00
|29.80
|34.66
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|15.26
|17.21
|22.65
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.22
|0.09
|-4.42
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.33
|6.00
|5.55
|Depreciation
|1.19
|1.00
|1.17
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.15
|8.04
|8.32
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.15
|-2.54
|1.39
|Other Income
|0.28
|0.55
|0.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.87
|-2.00
|1.50
|Interest
|0.51
|0.51
|0.50
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.38
|-2.51
|1.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.38
|-2.51
|1.00
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.38
|-2.51
|1.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.38
|-2.51
|1.00
|Equity Share Capital
|23.82
|23.82
|23.82
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.18
|-0.11
|0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.18
|-0.11
|0.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.18
|-0.11
|0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.18
|-0.11
|0.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited