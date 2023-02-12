 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
LGB Forge Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.00 crore, down 24.98% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 11:13 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for LGB Forge are:

Net Sales at Rs 26.00 crore in December 2022 down 24.98% from Rs. 34.66 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.38 crore in December 2022 down 537.66% from Rs. 1.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.68 crore in December 2022 down 200.37% from Rs. 2.67 crore in December 2021.

LGB Forge
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 26.00 29.80 34.66
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 26.00 29.80 34.66
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 15.26 17.21 22.65
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.22 0.09 -4.42
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.33 6.00 5.55
Depreciation 1.19 1.00 1.17
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 8.15 8.04 8.32
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.15 -2.54 1.39
Other Income 0.28 0.55 0.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.87 -2.00 1.50
Interest 0.51 0.51 0.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -4.38 -2.51 1.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -4.38 -2.51 1.00
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -4.38 -2.51 1.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -4.38 -2.51 1.00
Equity Share Capital 23.82 23.82 23.82
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.18 -0.11 0.04
Diluted EPS -0.18 -0.11 0.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.18 -0.11 0.04
Diluted EPS -0.18 -0.11 0.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited