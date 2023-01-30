Larsen Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 46,389.72 crore, up 17.26% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 46,389.72 42,762.61 39,562.92 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 46,389.72 42,762.61 39,562.92 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 4,660.31 4,102.48 4,003.00 Purchase of Traded Goods 374.50 303.58 322.75 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -694.92 -1,409.75 -1,281.73 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 9,532.50 9,166.29 7,631.46 Depreciation 825.18 860.17 732.46 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses 2,396.60 1,955.27 2,111.55 R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 25,047.69 23,112.64 22,245.47 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4,247.86 4,671.93 3,797.96 Other Income 755.03 738.53 571.39 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5,002.89 5,410.46 4,369.35 Interest 802.45 1,468.32 813.80 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4,200.44 3,942.14 3,555.55 Exceptional Items 135.99 -- -- P/L Before Tax 4,336.43 3,942.14 3,555.55 Tax 1,270.50 1,122.94 1,058.69 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3,065.93 2,819.20 2,496.86 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3,065.93 2,819.20 2,496.86 Minority Interest -505.54 -556.29 -462.40 Share Of P/L Of Associates -7.47 -33.94 20.28 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 2,552.92 2,228.97 2,054.74 Equity Share Capital 281.07 281.04 280.97 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 18.17 15.86 14.63 Diluted EPS 18.15 15.85 14.61 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 18.17 20.06 14.63 Diluted EPS 18.15 15.85 14.61 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited