Lancer Containe Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 195.70 crore, up 60.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 195.70 crore in September 2022 up 60.68% from Rs. 121.79 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.22 crore in September 2022 up 127.34% from Rs. 5.38 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.34 crore in September 2022 up 125.43% from Rs. 9.91 crore in September 2021.

Lancer Containe EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.05 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.35 in September 2021.

Lancer Containe shares closed at 490.80 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 129.29% returns over the last 6 months and 227.09% over the last 12 months.