Lancer Containe Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 195.70 crore, up 60.68% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 11:04 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lancer Containers Lines are:

Net Sales at Rs 195.70 crore in September 2022 up 60.68% from Rs. 121.79 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.22 crore in September 2022 up 127.34% from Rs. 5.38 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.34 crore in September 2022 up 125.43% from Rs. 9.91 crore in September 2021.

Lancer Containe EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.05 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.35 in September 2021.

Lancer Containe shares closed at 490.80 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 129.29% returns over the last 6 months and 227.09% over the last 12 months.

Lancer Containers Lines
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 195.70 205.30 121.79
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 195.70 205.30 121.79
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 170.01 181.51 109.03
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -0.53
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.75 3.03 2.45
Depreciation 3.84 3.07 2.26
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.53 1.79 1.17
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.57 15.90 7.41
Other Income 1.92 1.60 0.24
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.50 17.50 7.65
Interest 2.85 1.52 0.54
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 15.65 15.98 7.11
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 15.65 15.98 7.11
Tax 3.43 4.12 1.74
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12.22 11.86 5.38
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 12.22 11.86 5.38
Equity Share Capital 30.14 30.14 10.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.05 3.94 5.35
Diluted EPS 3.35 3.94 5.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.05 3.94 5.35
Diluted EPS 3.35 3.94 5.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2022 10:58 am
