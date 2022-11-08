 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lancer Containe Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 227.32 crore, up 66.03% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 06:36 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Lancer Containers Lines are:

Net Sales at Rs 227.32 crore in September 2022 up 66.03% from Rs. 136.92 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.86 crore in September 2022 up 163.7% from Rs. 6.01 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.36 crore in September 2022 up 145.21% from Rs. 10.75 crore in September 2021.

Lancer Containe EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.26 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.99 in September 2021.

Lancer Containe shares closed at 485.05 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 126.61% returns over the last 6 months and 223.26% over the last 12 months.

Lancer Containers Lines
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 227.32 231.68 136.92
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 227.32 231.68 136.92
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 203.66 207.44 122.87
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -7.04 -2.61 -0.43
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.44 3.55 2.65
Depreciation 3.87 3.09 2.27
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.82 2.38 1.28
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.57 17.83 8.26
Other Income 1.92 1.27 0.22
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.49 19.10 8.48
Interest 2.90 1.52 0.54
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 19.59 17.58 7.94
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 19.59 17.58 7.94
Tax 3.73 4.29 1.92
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 15.86 13.29 6.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 15.86 13.29 6.01
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 15.86 13.29 6.01
Equity Share Capital 30.14 30.14 10.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.26 4.41 5.99
Diluted EPS 4.27 4.41 5.99
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.26 4.41 5.99
Diluted EPS 4.27 4.41 5.99
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:30 pm
