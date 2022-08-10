Lancer Containe Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 231.68 crore, up 108.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 231.68 crore in June 2022 up 108.55% from Rs. 111.09 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.29 crore in June 2022 up 346.9% from Rs. 2.97 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.19 crore in June 2022 up 216.1% from Rs. 7.02 crore in June 2021.

Lancer Containe EPS has increased to Rs. 4.41 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.96 in June 2021.

Lancer Containe shares closed at 264.85 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given 8.81% returns over the last 6 months and 87.77% over the last 12 months.