Lancer Containe Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 177.23 crore, up 11.5% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 09:12 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Lancer Containers Lines are:

Net Sales at Rs 177.23 crore in December 2022 up 11.5% from Rs. 158.95 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.62 crore in December 2022 up 63.44% from Rs. 8.33 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.58 crore in December 2022 up 72.01% from Rs. 14.29 crore in December 2021.

Lancer Containers Lines
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 177.23 227.32 158.95
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 177.23 227.32 158.95
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 151.28 203.66 140.22
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.55 -7.04 -1.83
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.09 3.44 3.51
Depreciation 4.42 3.87 2.26
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.71 2.82 3.01
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.29 20.57 11.78
Other Income 0.87 1.92 0.25
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.16 22.49 12.03
Interest 4.01 2.90 0.52
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 16.14 19.59 11.51
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 16.14 19.59 11.51
Tax 2.53 3.73 3.18
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.62 15.86 8.33
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.62 15.86 8.33
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 13.62 15.86 8.33
Equity Share Capital 30.14 30.14 30.14
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.26 5.26 2.76
Diluted EPS 2.26 4.27 2.76
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.26 5.26 2.76
Diluted EPS 2.26 4.27 2.76
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
