Lancer Containe Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 177.23 crore, up 11.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 177.23 crore in December 2022 up 11.5% from Rs. 158.95 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.62 crore in December 2022 up 63.44% from Rs. 8.33 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.58 crore in December 2022 up 72.01% from Rs. 14.29 crore in December 2021.