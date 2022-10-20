Lakshmi Machine Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,168.26 crore, up 47.43% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,168.26 972.12 792.42 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,168.26 972.12 792.42 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 768.63 652.74 513.68 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -13.25 -28.43 -4.89 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 95.26 86.89 76.22 Depreciation 17.46 15.43 13.80 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 210.67 181.60 140.01 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 89.49 63.90 53.59 Other Income 44.43 24.43 15.52 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 133.93 88.33 69.11 Interest -- -- 0.01 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 133.93 88.33 69.09 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 133.93 88.33 69.09 Tax 39.79 21.52 22.28 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 94.14 66.81 46.81 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 94.14 66.81 46.81 Equity Share Capital 10.68 10.68 10.68 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 88.12 62.54 43.82 Diluted EPS 88.12 62.54 43.82 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 88.12 62.54 43.82 Diluted EPS 88.12 62.54 43.82 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited