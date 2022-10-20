 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lakshmi Machine Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,168.26 crore, up 47.43% Y-o-Y

Oct 20, 2022 / 08:16 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lakshmi Machine Works are:Net Sales at Rs 1,168.26 crore in September 2022 up 47.43% from Rs. 792.42 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 94.14 crore in September 2022 up 101.1% from Rs. 46.81 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 151.39 crore in September 2022 up 82.6% from Rs. 82.91 crore in September 2021.
Lakshmi Machine EPS has increased to Rs. 88.12 in September 2022 from Rs. 43.82 in September 2021. Lakshmi Machine shares closed at 12,313.15 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 27.42% returns over the last 6 months and 40.19% over the last 12 months.
Lakshmi Machine Works
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations1,168.26972.12792.42
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,168.26972.12792.42
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials768.63652.74513.68
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-13.25-28.43-4.89
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost95.2686.8976.22
Depreciation17.4615.4313.80
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses210.67181.60140.01
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax89.4963.9053.59
Other Income44.4324.4315.52
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax133.9388.3369.11
Interest----0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax133.9388.3369.09
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax133.9388.3369.09
Tax39.7921.5222.28
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities94.1466.8146.81
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period94.1466.8146.81
Equity Share Capital10.6810.6810.68
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS88.1262.5443.82
Diluted EPS88.1262.5443.82
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS88.1262.5443.82
Diluted EPS88.1262.5443.82
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
first published: Oct 20, 2022 08:11 pm
