Lakshmi Machine Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 959.51 crore, up 44.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 959.51 crore in March 2022 up 44.7% from Rs. 663.12 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 78.63 crore in March 2022 up 210.43% from Rs. 25.33 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 100.47 crore in March 2022 up 52.02% from Rs. 66.09 crore in March 2021.

Lakshmi Machine EPS has increased to Rs. 73.60 in March 2022 from Rs. 23.71 in March 2021.

Lakshmi Machine shares closed at 8,664.20 on May 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.15% returns over the last 6 months and 42.56% over the last 12 months.