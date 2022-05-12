 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lakshmi Machine Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 959.51 crore, up 44.7% Y-o-Y

May 12, 2022 / 09:29 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lakshmi Machine Works are:

Net Sales at Rs 959.51 crore in March 2022 up 44.7% from Rs. 663.12 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 78.63 crore in March 2022 up 210.43% from Rs. 25.33 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 100.47 crore in March 2022 up 52.02% from Rs. 66.09 crore in March 2021.

Lakshmi Machine EPS has increased to Rs. 73.60 in March 2022 from Rs. 23.71 in March 2021.

Lakshmi Machine shares closed at 8,664.20 on May 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.15% returns over the last 6 months and 42.56% over the last 12 months.

Lakshmi Machine Works
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 959.51 883.63 663.12
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 959.51 883.63 663.12
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 637.54 581.67 421.14
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -17.09 -16.37 1.58
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 82.16 80.97 76.32
Depreciation 14.47 14.17 12.88
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 180.25 158.02 120.96
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 62.19 65.18 30.24
Other Income 23.81 22.59 22.96
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 86.00 87.77 53.21
Interest -- 0.07 0.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 86.00 87.70 53.16
Exceptional Items -- -- -12.29
P/L Before Tax 86.00 87.70 40.86
Tax 7.37 24.22 15.54
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 78.63 63.48 25.33
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 78.63 63.48 25.33
Equity Share Capital 10.68 10.68 10.68
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 73.60 59.42 23.71
Diluted EPS 73.60 59.42 23.71
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 73.60 59.42 23.71
Diluted EPS 73.60 59.42 23.71
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 12, 2022 09:22 am
