Lakshmi Machine Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,211.90 crore, up 50.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,211.90 crore in September 2022 up 50.91% from Rs. 803.07 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 104.30 crore in September 2022 up 139.62% from Rs. 43.53 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 162.63 crore in September 2022 up 101.82% from Rs. 80.58 crore in September 2021.

Lakshmi Machine EPS has increased to Rs. 97.64 in September 2022 from Rs. 40.75 in September 2021.

Lakshmi Machine shares closed at 12,768.25 on October 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 33.78% returns over the last 6 months and 51.17% over the last 12 months.