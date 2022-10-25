 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lakshmi Machine Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,211.90 crore, up 50.91% Y-o-Y

Oct 25, 2022 / 11:55 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Lakshmi Machine Works are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,211.90 crore in September 2022 up 50.91% from Rs. 803.07 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 104.30 crore in September 2022 up 139.62% from Rs. 43.53 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 162.63 crore in September 2022 up 101.82% from Rs. 80.58 crore in September 2021.

Lakshmi Machine EPS has increased to Rs. 97.64 in September 2022 from Rs. 40.75 in September 2021.

Lakshmi Machine shares closed at 12,768.25 on October 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 33.78% returns over the last 6 months and 51.17% over the last 12 months.

Lakshmi Machine Works
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,211.90 982.63 803.07
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,211.90 982.63 803.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 786.14 646.87 513.73
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -13.86 -28.16 -2.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 98.71 89.87 78.60
Depreciation 18.54 16.45 14.76
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 220.90 188.34 146.71
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 101.47 69.26 51.28
Other Income 42.62 24.88 14.54
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 144.09 94.14 65.82
Interest -- -- 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 144.09 94.14 65.81
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 144.09 94.14 65.81
Tax 39.79 21.52 22.28
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 104.30 72.62 43.53
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 104.30 72.62 43.53
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 104.30 72.62 43.53
Equity Share Capital 10.68 10.68 10.68
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 97.64 67.98 40.75
Diluted EPS 97.64 67.98 40.75
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 97.64 67.98 40.75
Diluted EPS 97.64 67.98 40.75
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 25, 2022 11:44 am
