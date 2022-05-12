 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Lakshmi Machine Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 998.50 crore, up 46.04% Y-o-Y

May 12, 2022 / 09:28 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Lakshmi Machine Works are:

Net Sales at Rs 998.50 crore in March 2022 up 46.04% from Rs. 683.70 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 82.73 crore in March 2022 up 217.61% from Rs. 26.05 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 105.57 crore in March 2022 up 55.87% from Rs. 67.73 crore in March 2021.

Lakshmi Machine EPS has increased to Rs. 77.44 in March 2022 from Rs. 24.38 in March 2021.

Lakshmi Machine shares closed at 8,664.20 on May 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.15% returns over the last 6 months and 42.56% over the last 12 months.

Lakshmi Machine Works
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 998.50 911.76 683.70
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 998.50 911.76 683.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 653.63 594.61 432.73
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -18.05 -14.47 0.57
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 85.06 83.75 79.12
Depreciation 15.47 15.17 13.81
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 187.20 164.80 127.17
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 75.19 67.91 30.29
Other Income 14.91 20.75 23.63
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 90.10 88.66 53.92
Interest -- 0.07 0.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 90.10 88.59 53.87
Exceptional Items -- -- -12.29
P/L Before Tax 90.10 88.59 41.58
Tax 7.37 24.22 15.54
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 82.73 64.37 26.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 82.73 64.37 26.05
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 82.73 64.37 26.05
Equity Share Capital 10.68 10.68 10.68
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 77.44 60.25 24.38
Diluted EPS 77.44 60.25 24.38
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 77.44 60.25 24.38
Diluted EPS 77.44 60.25 24.38
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Lakshmi Machine #Lakshmi Machine Works #Results #Textiles - Machinery
first published: May 12, 2022 09:22 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.