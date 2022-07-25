 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Lakshmi Machine Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 982.63 crore, up 114.72% Y-o-Y

Jul 25, 2022 / 10:43 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Lakshmi Machine Works are:

Net Sales at Rs 982.63 crore in June 2022 up 114.72% from Rs. 457.62 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 72.62 crore in June 2022 up 858.37% from Rs. 9.58 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 110.59 crore in June 2022 up 336.77% from Rs. 25.32 crore in June 2021.

Lakshmi Machine EPS has increased to Rs. 67.98 in June 2022 from Rs. 8.96 in June 2021.

Lakshmi Machine shares closed at 10,023.75 on July 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.08% returns over the last 6 months and 31.26% over the last 12 months.

Lakshmi Machine Works
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 982.63 998.50 457.62
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 982.63 998.50 457.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 646.87 653.63 295.97
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -28.16 -18.05 -16.13
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 89.87 85.06 66.88
Depreciation 16.45 15.47 14.33
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 188.34 187.20 103.73
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 69.26 75.19 -7.15
Other Income 24.88 14.91 18.14
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 94.14 90.10 10.99
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 94.14 90.10 10.99
Exceptional Items -- -- -17.17
P/L Before Tax 94.14 90.10 -6.18
Tax 21.52 7.37 3.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 72.62 82.73 -9.58
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 72.62 82.73 -9.58
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 72.62 82.73 -9.58
Equity Share Capital 10.68 10.68 10.68
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 67.98 77.44 -8.96
Diluted EPS 67.98 77.44 -8.96
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 67.98 77.44 -8.96
Diluted EPS 67.98 77.44 -8.96
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Lakshmi Machine #Lakshmi Machine Works #Results #Textiles - Machinery
first published: Jul 25, 2022 10:33 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.