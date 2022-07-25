Lakshmi Machine Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 982.63 crore, up 114.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 982.63 crore in June 2022 up 114.72% from Rs. 457.62 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 72.62 crore in June 2022 up 858.37% from Rs. 9.58 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 110.59 crore in June 2022 up 336.77% from Rs. 25.32 crore in June 2021.

Lakshmi Machine EPS has increased to Rs. 67.98 in June 2022 from Rs. 8.96 in June 2021.

Lakshmi Machine shares closed at 10,023.75 on July 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.08% returns over the last 6 months and 31.26% over the last 12 months.