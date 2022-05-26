Lakshmi Elec Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 80.53 crore, up 41.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 80.53 crore in March 2022 up 41.89% from Rs. 56.75 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.26 crore in March 2022 up 46.54% from Rs. 3.59 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.13 crore in March 2022 up 85.62% from Rs. 4.38 crore in March 2021.

Lakshmi Elec EPS has increased to Rs. 21.38 in March 2022 from Rs. 14.59 in March 2021.

Lakshmi Elec shares closed at 632.45 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given 1.57% returns over the last 6 months and 93.82% over the last 12 months.