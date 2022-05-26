 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Lakshmi Elec Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 80.53 crore, up 41.89% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 09:26 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems are:

Net Sales at Rs 80.53 crore in March 2022 up 41.89% from Rs. 56.75 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.26 crore in March 2022 up 46.54% from Rs. 3.59 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.13 crore in March 2022 up 85.62% from Rs. 4.38 crore in March 2021.

Lakshmi Elec EPS has increased to Rs. 21.38 in March 2022 from Rs. 14.59 in March 2021.

Lakshmi Elec shares closed at 632.45 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given 1.57% returns over the last 6 months and 93.82% over the last 12 months.

Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 80.53 69.30 56.75
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 80.53 69.30 56.75
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 62.51 54.42 44.34
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.51 0.91 0.29
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.90 5.57 4.41
Depreciation 0.56 0.55 0.54
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.08 3.18 3.72
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.98 4.66 3.45
Other Income 0.59 0.46 0.39
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.57 5.12 3.84
Interest 0.12 0.10 0.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 7.46 5.02 3.81
Exceptional Items -- -- -0.05
P/L Before Tax 7.46 5.02 3.76
Tax 2.20 1.27 0.17
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5.26 3.75 3.59
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5.26 3.75 3.59
Equity Share Capital 2.46 2.46 2.46
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 21.38 15.24 14.59
Diluted EPS 21.38 15.24 14.59
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 21.38 15.24 14.59
Diluted EPS 21.38 15.24 14.59
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Electric Equipment #Lakshmi Elec #Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems #Results
first published: May 26, 2022 09:11 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.