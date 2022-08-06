 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Lakshmi Elec Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 77.52 crore, up 113.11% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:30 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems are:

Net Sales at Rs 77.52 crore in June 2022 up 113.11% from Rs. 36.38 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.84 crore in June 2022 up 271.75% from Rs. 1.30 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.11 crore in June 2022 up 268.39% from Rs. 1.93 crore in June 2021.

Lakshmi Elec EPS has increased to Rs. 19.69 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.30 in June 2021.

Lakshmi Elec shares closed at 693.25 on August 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -4.85% returns over the last 6 months and 50.38% over the last 12 months.

Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 77.52 80.53 36.38
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 77.52 80.53 36.38
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 61.24 62.51 28.49
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.15 1.51 0.09
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.97 5.90 4.36
Depreciation 0.57 0.56 0.55
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.84 3.08 2.35
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.05 6.98 0.53
Other Income 0.49 0.59 0.84
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.54 7.57 1.38
Interest 0.10 0.12 0.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 6.44 7.46 1.27
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 6.44 7.46 1.27
Tax 1.60 2.20 -0.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.84 5.26 1.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.84 5.26 1.30
Equity Share Capital 2.46 2.46 2.46
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 19.69 21.38 5.30
Diluted EPS 19.69 21.38 5.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 19.69 21.38 5.30
Diluted EPS 19.69 21.38 5.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Electric Equipment #Lakshmi Elec #Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems #Results
first published: Aug 6, 2022 11:22 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.