Lakshmi Elec Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 77.52 crore, up 113.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 77.52 crore in June 2022 up 113.11% from Rs. 36.38 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.84 crore in June 2022 up 271.75% from Rs. 1.30 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.11 crore in June 2022 up 268.39% from Rs. 1.93 crore in June 2021.

Lakshmi Elec EPS has increased to Rs. 19.69 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.30 in June 2021.

Lakshmi Elec shares closed at 693.25 on August 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -4.85% returns over the last 6 months and 50.38% over the last 12 months.