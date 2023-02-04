Lakshmi Elec Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 91.92 crore, up 32.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 91.92 crore in December 2022 up 32.65% from Rs. 69.30 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.29 crore in December 2022 up 14.46% from Rs. 3.75 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.74 crore in December 2022 up 18.87% from Rs. 5.67 crore in December 2021.