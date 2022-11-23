Kwality Credit Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore, up 1.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore in September 2022 up 1.93% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2022 up 101.24% from Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2021.

Kwality Credit EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.25 in September 2021.

Kwality Credit shares closed at 7.60 on January 17, 2022 (BSE)