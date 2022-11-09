Kunststoffe Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.29 crore, down 27.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.29 crore in September 2022 down 27.43% from Rs. 3.15 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in September 2022 up 2.6% from Rs. 0.27 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.38 crore in September 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.38 crore in September 2021.

Kunststoffe Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.41 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.40 in September 2021.

Kunststoffe Ind shares closed at 30.45 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 26.88% returns over the last 6 months and 35.03% over the last 12 months.