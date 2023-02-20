 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kshitij Polylin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.14 crore, down 9.74% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 12:07 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kshitij Polyline are:

Net Sales at Rs 9.14 crore in December 2022 down 9.74% from Rs. 10.13 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 80.95% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2022 down 13.95% from Rs. 0.86 crore in December 2021.

Kshitij Polyline
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 9.14 8.05 10.13
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 9.14 8.05 10.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 6.62 6.11 7.02
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.27 -0.82 -0.40
Power & Fuel 0.28 0.33 0.34
Employees Cost 1.34 1.34 2.40
Depreciation 0.29 0.27 0.25
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.46 0.24 -0.07
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.43 0.58 0.59
Other Income 0.02 0.02 0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.45 0.60 0.61
Interest 0.40 0.46 0.49
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.05 0.14 0.13
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.05 0.14 0.13
Tax 0.03 0.06 0.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.02 0.08 0.08
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.02 0.08 0.08
Equity Share Capital 10.13 10.13 10.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 8.45 8.43 --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.00 0.08 0.02
Diluted EPS -- 0.08 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.00 0.08 0.02
Diluted EPS -- 0.08 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited