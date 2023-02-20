Kshitij Polylin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.14 crore, down 9.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.14 crore in December 2022 down 9.74% from Rs. 10.13 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 80.95% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2022 down 13.95% from Rs. 0.86 crore in December 2021.