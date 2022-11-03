 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
KSB Pumps Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 431.30 crore, up 17.17% Y-o-Y

Nov 03, 2022 / 11:54 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KSB are:

Net Sales at Rs 431.30 crore in September 2022 up 17.17% from Rs. 368.10 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.80 crore in September 2022 down 0.26% from Rs. 37.90 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.70 crore in September 2022 up 5.03% from Rs. 61.60 crore in September 2021.

KSB Pumps EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.86 in September 2022 from Rs. 10.89 in September 2021.

KSB Pumps shares closed at 2,007.35 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 51.58% returns over the last 6 months and 50.72% over the last 12 months.

KSB
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 431.30 448.40 368.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 431.30 448.40 368.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 240.70 223.20 204.20
Purchase of Traded Goods 43.50 49.90 31.50
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -51.50 -21.90 -38.80
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 59.70 60.60 53.40
Depreciation 11.70 11.10 10.90
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 84.80 75.50 66.10
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 42.40 50.00 40.80
Other Income 10.60 16.60 9.90
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 53.00 66.60 50.70
Interest 1.30 1.40 1.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 51.70 65.20 49.50
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 51.70 65.20 49.50
Tax 13.90 16.90 11.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 37.80 48.30 37.90
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 37.80 48.30 37.90
Equity Share Capital 34.80 34.80 34.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.86 13.88 10.89
Diluted EPS 10.86 13.88 10.89
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.86 13.88 10.89
Diluted EPS 10.86 13.88 10.89
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Nov 3, 2022 11:44 am
