KSB Pumps Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 524.60 crore, up 17.99% Y-o-Y

Feb 27, 2023 / 12:23 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KSB are:

Net Sales at Rs 524.60 crore in December 2022 up 17.99% from Rs. 444.60 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.90 crore in December 2022 up 41.88% from Rs. 39.40 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 85.50 crore in December 2022 up 32.35% from Rs. 64.60 crore in December 2021.

KSB
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 524.60 431.30 444.60
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 524.60 431.30 444.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 232.30 240.70 210.70
Purchase of Traded Goods 36.90 43.50 42.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 8.50 -51.50 -3.20
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 67.40 59.70 59.70
Depreciation 12.00 11.70 11.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 102.70 84.80 79.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 64.80 42.40 45.40
Other Income 8.70 10.60 8.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 73.50 53.00 53.60
Interest 2.50 1.30 1.90
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 71.00 51.70 51.70
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 71.00 51.70 51.70
Tax 17.30 14.40 14.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 53.70 37.30 37.40
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 53.70 37.30 37.40
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 2.20 1.70 2.00
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 55.90 39.00 39.40
Equity Share Capital 34.80 34.80 34.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.06 11.21 11.32
Diluted EPS 16.06 11.21 11.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.06 11.21 11.32
Diluted EPS 16.06 11.21 11.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
