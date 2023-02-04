Krebs Biochem Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.09 crore, down 58.32% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Krebs Biochemicals & Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 9.09 crore in December 2022 down 58.32% from Rs. 21.81 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.55 crore in December 2022 up 57.08% from Rs. 12.94 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.97 crore in December 2022 up 69.38% from Rs. 9.70 crore in December 2021.
Krebs Biochem shares closed at 98.80 on February 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.67% returns over the last 6 months and -42.71% over the last 12 months.
|
|Krebs Biochemicals & Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9.09
|20.94
|21.81
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|9.09
|20.94
|21.81
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.11
|1.50
|16.42
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.02
|4.39
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.50
|7.50
|-0.87
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.91
|3.76
|4.20
|Depreciation
|1.69
|1.69
|1.42
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.54
|5.70
|11.96
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.68
|-3.59
|-11.32
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.27
|0.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.66
|-3.32
|-11.12
|Interest
|0.90
|0.74
|1.82
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.55
|-4.06
|-12.94
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.55
|-4.06
|-12.94
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.55
|-4.06
|-12.94
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.55
|-4.06
|-12.94
|Equity Share Capital
|21.56
|21.56
|21.56
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.58
|-1.88
|-6.00
|Diluted EPS
|-2.58
|-1.88
|-6.00
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.58
|-1.88
|-6.00
|Diluted EPS
|-2.58
|-1.88
|-6.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited