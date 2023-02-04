 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Krebs Biochem Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.09 crore, down 58.32% Y-o-Y

Feb 04, 2023 / 02:08 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Krebs Biochemicals & Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 9.09 crore in December 2022 down 58.32% from Rs. 21.81 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.55 crore in December 2022 up 57.08% from Rs. 12.94 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.97 crore in December 2022 up 69.38% from Rs. 9.70 crore in December 2021.

Krebs Biochemicals & Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 9.09 20.94 21.81
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 9.09 20.94 21.81
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 3.11 1.50 16.42
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.02 4.39 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.50 7.50 -0.87
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.91 3.76 4.20
Depreciation 1.69 1.69 1.42
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6.54 5.70 11.96
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.68 -3.59 -11.32
Other Income 0.02 0.27 0.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.66 -3.32 -11.12
Interest 0.90 0.74 1.82
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -5.55 -4.06 -12.94
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -5.55 -4.06 -12.94
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -5.55 -4.06 -12.94
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -5.55 -4.06 -12.94
Equity Share Capital 21.56 21.56 21.56
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.58 -1.88 -6.00
Diluted EPS -2.58 -1.88 -6.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.58 -1.88 -6.00
Diluted EPS -2.58 -1.88 -6.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited