Krebs Biochem Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.09 crore, down 58.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.09 crore in December 2022 down 58.32% from Rs. 21.81 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.55 crore in December 2022 up 57.08% from Rs. 12.94 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.97 crore in December 2022 up 69.38% from Rs. 9.70 crore in December 2021.