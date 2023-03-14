KRBL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,535.99 crore, up 33.15% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,535.99 1,319.28 1,153.56 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,535.99 1,319.28 1,153.56 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1,370.22 707.66 881.83 Purchase of Traded Goods 9.93 0.03 2.59 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -280.85 169.36 34.81 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 30.40 29.76 25.38 Depreciation 18.74 18.92 18.76 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 127.61 127.69 100.60 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 259.94 265.86 89.59 Other Income 17.87 20.54 15.06 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 277.81 286.40 104.65 Interest 3.45 1.46 4.25 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 274.36 284.94 100.40 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 274.36 284.94 100.40 Tax 69.09 71.83 27.00 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 205.27 213.11 73.40 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 205.27 213.11 73.40 Equity Share Capital 23.54 23.54 23.54 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 8.72 9.05 3.12 Diluted EPS 8.72 9.05 3.12 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 8.72 9.05 3.12 Diluted EPS 8.72 9.05 3.12 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited