K&R RAIL ENGINE Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32.04 crore, up 256.76% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 10:06 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for K&R Rail Enginerring are:

Net Sales at Rs 32.04 crore in September 2022 up 256.76% from Rs. 8.98 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.53 crore in September 2022 down 43.48% from Rs. 0.93 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.93 crore in September 2022 down 3.02% from Rs. 1.99 crore in September 2021.

K&R RAIL ENGINE EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.33 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.59 in September 2021.

K&R RAIL ENGINE shares closed at 89.80 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 300.00% returns over the last 6 months and 156.94% over the last 12 months.

K&R Rail Enginerring
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 32.04 62.37 8.98
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 32.04 62.37 8.98
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 28.18 58.31 5.24
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.04 0.89 0.51
Depreciation 0.77 0.68 0.47
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.00 0.98 1.24
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.05 1.51 1.52
Other Income 0.11 0.07 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.16 1.59 1.52
Interest 0.42 0.30 0.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.73 1.28 1.29
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.73 1.28 1.29
Tax 0.21 0.36 0.36
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.53 0.92 0.93
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.53 0.92 0.93
Equity Share Capital 15.78 15.78 15.78
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.33 0.58 0.59
Diluted EPS 0.33 0.58 0.59
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.33 0.58 0.59
Diluted EPS 0.33 0.58 0.59
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 16, 2022 10:00 am