Kothari Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.78 crore, down 55.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.78 crore in September 2022 down 55.01% from Rs. 3.96 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.73 crore in September 2022 down 212.24% from Rs. 3.32 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.88 crore in September 2022 down 14.29% from Rs. 0.77 crore in September 2021.