Kothari Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.78 crore, down 55.01% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kothari Industrial Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.78 crore in September 2022 down 55.01% from Rs. 3.96 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.73 crore in September 2022 down 212.24% from Rs. 3.32 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.88 crore in September 2022 down 14.29% from Rs. 0.77 crore in September 2021.
|
|Kothari Industrial Corporation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.78
|1.97
|3.86
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|0.09
|Total Income From Operations
|1.78
|1.97
|3.96
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.93
|0.97
|3.22
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.01
|0.41
|0.11
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.54
|0.30
|0.31
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.04
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.60
|1.39
|1.15
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.30
|-1.14
|-0.85
|Other Income
|0.39
|0.28
|0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.91
|-0.86
|-0.79
|Interest
|2.82
|2.81
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.73
|-3.68
|-0.79
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|4.11
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.73
|-3.68
|3.32
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.73
|-3.68
|3.32
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.73
|-3.68
|3.32
|Equity Share Capital
|9.56
|9.56
|9.56
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.95
|-1.92
|1.74
|Diluted EPS
|-1.95
|-1.92
|1.74
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.95
|-1.92
|1.74
|Diluted EPS
|-1.95
|-1.92
|1.74
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited