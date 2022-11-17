 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kothari Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.78 crore, down 55.01% Y-o-Y

Nov 17, 2022 / 09:25 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kothari Industrial Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.78 crore in September 2022 down 55.01% from Rs. 3.96 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.73 crore in September 2022 down 212.24% from Rs. 3.32 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.88 crore in September 2022 down 14.29% from Rs. 0.77 crore in September 2021.

 

Kothari Industrial Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.78 1.97 3.86
Other Operating Income -- -- 0.09
Total Income From Operations 1.78 1.97 3.96
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.93 0.97 3.22
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.01 0.41 0.11
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.54 0.30 0.31
Depreciation 0.03 0.04 0.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.60 1.39 1.15
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.30 -1.14 -0.85
Other Income 0.39 0.28 0.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.91 -0.86 -0.79
Interest 2.82 2.81 --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.73 -3.68 -0.79
Exceptional Items -- -- 4.11
P/L Before Tax -3.73 -3.68 3.32
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.73 -3.68 3.32
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.73 -3.68 3.32
Equity Share Capital 9.56 9.56 9.56
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.95 -1.92 1.74
Diluted EPS -1.95 -1.92 1.74
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.95 -1.92 1.74
Diluted EPS -1.95 -1.92 1.74
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Nov 17, 2022