Kopran Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 67.96 crore, up 24.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 67.96 crore in December 2022 up 24.54% from Rs. 54.57 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.04 crore in December 2022 up 74.09% from Rs. 2.32 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.26 crore in December 2022 up 44.05% from Rs. 5.04 crore in December 2021.