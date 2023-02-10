KNR Construct Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 874.93 crore, up 2.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 874.93 crore in December 2022 up 2.37% from Rs. 854.64 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 105.76 crore in December 2022 up 112.34% from Rs. 49.81 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 203.32 crore in December 2022 up 37.04% from Rs. 148.37 crore in December 2021.