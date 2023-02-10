 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
KNR Construct Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 874.93 crore, up 2.37% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 12:29 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KNR Constructions are:

Net Sales at Rs 874.93 crore in December 2022 up 2.37% from Rs. 854.64 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 105.76 crore in December 2022 up 112.34% from Rs. 49.81 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 203.32 crore in December 2022 up 37.04% from Rs. 148.37 crore in December 2021.

KNR Constructions
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 874.93 961.65 854.64
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 874.93 961.65 854.64
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 336.24 315.41 270.18
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 44.89 48.32 34.40
Depreciation 46.48 45.01 43.31
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 297.01 334.63 410.51
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 150.31 218.29 96.24
Other Income 6.53 9.93 8.82
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 156.84 228.22 105.06
Interest 33.38 44.61 39.15
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 123.46 183.61 65.92
Exceptional Items 61.84 -- 21.40
P/L Before Tax 185.31 183.61 87.31
Tax 77.89 85.09 45.19
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 107.42 98.51 42.12
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 107.42 98.51 42.12
Minority Interest -2.51 16.50 5.54
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.85 0.36 2.15
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 105.76 115.37 49.81
Equity Share Capital 56.25 56.25 56.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.76 4.10 1.77
Diluted EPS 3.76 4.10 1.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.76 4.10 1.77
Diluted EPS 3.76 4.10 1.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
