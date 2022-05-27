 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
KLRF Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 71.74 crore, up 10.37% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 08:14 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 71.74 crore in March 2022 up 10.37% from Rs. 65.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.05 crore in March 2022 up 206.49% from Rs. 1.32 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.85 crore in March 2022 up 145.31% from Rs. 3.20 crore in March 2021.

KLRF EPS has increased to Rs. 7.30 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.38 in March 2021.

Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 71.74 73.27 65.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 71.74 73.27 65.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 49.21 50.82 43.13
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.74 1.10 0.57
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.80 0.43 0.51
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.87 3.72 3.93
Depreciation 1.31 0.94 0.88
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 14.56 15.40 13.90
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.86 0.86 2.09
Other Income 2.68 0.42 0.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.54 1.28 2.32
Interest 1.06 1.25 0.47
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 5.48 0.03 1.85
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 5.48 0.03 1.85
Tax 1.43 0.05 0.53
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.05 -0.02 1.32
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.05 -0.02 1.32
Equity Share Capital 5.54 5.54 5.54
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.30 -0.04 2.38
Diluted EPS 7.30 -0.04 2.38
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.30 -0.04 2.38
Diluted EPS 7.30 -0.04 2.38
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 27, 2022 08:06 pm
