KLRF Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 159.28 crore, up 117.4% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 03:22 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 159.28 crore in December 2022 up 117.4% from Rs. 73.27 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.65 crore in December 2022 up 18536.36% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.08 crore in December 2022 up 399.1% from Rs. 2.22 crore in December 2021.

Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 159.28 85.15 73.27
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 159.28 85.15 73.27
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 110.68 58.98 50.82
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.34 1.15 1.10
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.45 0.47 0.43
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.62 3.76 3.72
Depreciation 2.59 1.28 0.94
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 29.71 15.32 15.40
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.79 4.19 0.86
Other Income 0.70 4.55 0.42
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.49 8.74 1.28
Interest 2.79 1.21 1.25
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 5.70 7.54 0.03
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 5.70 7.54 0.03
Tax 2.05 1.65 0.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.65 5.89 -0.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3.65 5.89 -0.02
Equity Share Capital 5.54 5.54 5.54
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.59 10.62 -0.04
Diluted EPS 6.59 10.62 -0.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.59 10.62 -0.04
Diluted EPS 6.59 10.62 -0.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited