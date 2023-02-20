 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kiran Vyapar Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.48 crore, down 55.15% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 08:27 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kiran Vyapar are:

Net Sales at Rs 21.48 crore in December 2022 down 55.15% from Rs. 47.88 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.97 crore in December 2022 down 21.36% from Rs. 26.66 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.06 crore in December 2022 down 55.64% from Rs. 36.20 crore in December 2021.

Kiran Vyapar
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 21.42 22.36 47.46
Other Operating Income 0.06 0.00 0.42
Total Income From Operations 21.48 22.36 47.88
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.01 0.00 5.73
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.01 -0.01 0.20
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.85 1.95 1.93
Depreciation 0.06 0.06 0.55
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -0.02 0.01 0.04
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.71 1.91 4.30
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.88 18.43 35.13
Other Income 0.12 0.17 0.51
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.00 18.60 35.65
Interest 1.82 1.49 1.22
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.18 17.11 34.43
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 14.18 17.11 34.43
Tax -1.63 7.64 8.94
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 15.81 9.48 25.49
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 15.81 9.48 25.49
Minority Interest -0.29 0.37 -0.05
Share Of P/L Of Associates 5.44 6.99 1.21
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 20.97 16.83 26.66
Equity Share Capital 26.98 26.98 26.98
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.88 6.10 9.90
Diluted EPS 7.88 6.10 9.90
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.88 3.51 9.90
Diluted EPS 7.88 6.10 9.90
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited