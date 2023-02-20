Kiran Vyapar Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.48 crore, down 55.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.48 crore in December 2022 down 55.15% from Rs. 47.88 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.97 crore in December 2022 down 21.36% from Rs. 26.66 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.06 crore in December 2022 down 55.64% from Rs. 36.20 crore in December 2021.