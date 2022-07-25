Kewal Kiran Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 154.54 crore, up 68.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 154.54 crore in June 2022 up 68.8% from Rs. 91.55 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.59 crore in June 2022 up 152.81% from Rs. 8.54 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.56 crore in June 2022 up 154.39% from Rs. 11.62 crore in June 2021.

Kewal Kiran EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.50 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.93 in June 2021.

Kewal Kiran shares closed at 328.35 on July 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given 46.32% returns over the last 6 months and 78.97% over the last 12 months.