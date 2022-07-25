 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kewal Kiran Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 154.54 crore, up 68.8% Y-o-Y

Jul 25, 2022 / 09:15 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kewal Kiran Clothing are:

Net Sales at Rs 154.54 crore in June 2022 up 68.8% from Rs. 91.55 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.59 crore in June 2022 up 152.81% from Rs. 8.54 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.56 crore in June 2022 up 154.39% from Rs. 11.62 crore in June 2021.

Kewal Kiran EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.50 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.93 in June 2021.

Kewal Kiran shares closed at 328.35 on July 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given 46.32% returns over the last 6 months and 78.97% over the last 12 months.

Kewal Kiran Clothing
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 154.54 169.57 91.55
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 154.54 169.57 91.55
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 94.22 96.46 64.73
Purchase of Traded Goods 9.89 5.39 4.68
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -33.71 -28.18 -28.41
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 22.97 22.76 17.18
Depreciation 1.92 1.78 1.76
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 31.83 40.99 25.45
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.42 30.37 6.16
Other Income 0.22 3.50 3.70
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.64 33.87 9.86
Interest 1.40 1.05 1.15
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 26.24 32.82 8.71
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 26.24 32.82 8.71
Tax 4.65 8.04 0.17
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 21.59 24.78 8.54
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 21.59 24.78 8.54
Equity Share Capital 61.63 61.63 12.33
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.50 4.02 6.93
Diluted EPS 3.50 4.02 6.93
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.50 4.02 6.93
Diluted EPS 3.50 4.02 6.93
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 25, 2022 09:11 am
