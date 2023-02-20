Kellton Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 44.68 crore, up 40.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.68 crore in December 2022 up 40.46% from Rs. 31.81 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.20 crore in December 2022 up 11.83% from Rs. 2.86 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.82 crore in December 2022 up 10.71% from Rs. 6.16 crore in December 2021.