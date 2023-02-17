Kellton Tech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 230.87 crore, up 5.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 230.87 crore in December 2022 up 5.3% from Rs. 219.26 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.56 crore in December 2022 down 6.95% from Rs. 17.80 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.00 crore in December 2022 down 1.59% from Rs. 26.42 crore in December 2021.