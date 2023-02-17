 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kellton Tech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 230.87 crore, up 5.3% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:40 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kellton Tech Solutions are:

Net Sales at Rs 230.87 crore in December 2022 up 5.3% from Rs. 219.26 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.56 crore in December 2022 down 6.95% from Rs. 17.80 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.00 crore in December 2022 down 1.59% from Rs. 26.42 crore in December 2021.

Kellton Tech Solutions
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 230.87 227.19 219.26
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 230.87 227.19 219.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- 0.03 3.63
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 111.48 106.88 108.57
Depreciation 3.31 3.20 2.94
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 93.91 94.94 81.12
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.17 22.13 23.01
Other Income 0.52 0.66 0.47
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.69 22.80 23.48
Interest 2.64 2.70 2.90
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 20.05 20.10 20.58
Exceptional Items 0.04 0.03 --
P/L Before Tax 20.09 20.13 20.58
Tax 3.53 3.29 2.78
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.56 16.83 17.80
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.56 16.83 17.80
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 16.56 16.83 17.80
Equity Share Capital 48.25 48.25 48.23
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.79 1.81 1.76
Diluted EPS 1.78 1.81 1.76
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.79 1.81 1.76
Diluted EPS 1.78 1.81 1.76
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited