Keerthi Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 66.88 crore, up 19.91% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 09:19 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Keerthi Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 66.88 crore in December 2022 up 19.91% from Rs. 55.77 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.86 crore in December 2022 down 223.52% from Rs. 3.94 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.87 crore in December 2022 down 120.78% from Rs. 9.00 crore in December 2021. Keerthi Ind shares closed at 141.00 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 4.87% returns over the last 6 months and -23.35% over the last 12 months.
Keerthi Industries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations66.8850.2055.77
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations66.8850.2055.77
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials9.716.368.15
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.36-0.06-1.58
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost5.985.354.95
Depreciation2.382.362.29
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses55.8839.6336.72
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.71-3.435.23
Other Income0.450.601.48
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.25-2.836.71
Interest0.800.790.87
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-5.06-3.625.84
Exceptional Items-----0.32
P/L Before Tax-5.06-3.625.53
Tax-0.20-1.051.59
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.86-2.573.94
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.86-2.573.94
Equity Share Capital8.028.028.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-6.06-3.214.91
Diluted EPS-6.06-3.214.91
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-6.06-3.214.91
Diluted EPS-6.06-3.214.91
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 12, 2023 09:11 am