Keerthi Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 66.88 crore, up 19.91% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 66.88 50.20 55.77 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 66.88 50.20 55.77 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 9.71 6.36 8.15 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.36 -0.06 -1.58 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 5.98 5.35 4.95 Depreciation 2.38 2.36 2.29 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 55.88 39.63 36.72 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.71 -3.43 5.23 Other Income 0.45 0.60 1.48 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.25 -2.83 6.71 Interest 0.80 0.79 0.87 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -5.06 -3.62 5.84 Exceptional Items -- -- -0.32 P/L Before Tax -5.06 -3.62 5.53 Tax -0.20 -1.05 1.59 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -4.86 -2.57 3.94 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -4.86 -2.57 3.94 Equity Share Capital 8.02 8.02 8.02 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -6.06 -3.21 4.91 Diluted EPS -6.06 -3.21 4.91 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -6.06 -3.21 4.91 Diluted EPS -6.06 -3.21 4.91 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited