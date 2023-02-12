Keerthi Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 66.88 crore, up 19.91% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Keerthi Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 66.88 crore in December 2022 up 19.91% from Rs. 55.77 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.86 crore in December 2022 down 223.52% from Rs. 3.94 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.87 crore in December 2022 down 120.78% from Rs. 9.00 crore in December 2021.
|Keerthi Ind shares closed at 141.00 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 4.87% returns over the last 6 months and -23.35% over the last 12 months.
|Keerthi Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|66.88
|50.20
|55.77
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|66.88
|50.20
|55.77
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|9.71
|6.36
|8.15
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.36
|-0.06
|-1.58
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.98
|5.35
|4.95
|Depreciation
|2.38
|2.36
|2.29
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|55.88
|39.63
|36.72
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.71
|-3.43
|5.23
|Other Income
|0.45
|0.60
|1.48
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.25
|-2.83
|6.71
|Interest
|0.80
|0.79
|0.87
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.06
|-3.62
|5.84
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-0.32
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.06
|-3.62
|5.53
|Tax
|-0.20
|-1.05
|1.59
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.86
|-2.57
|3.94
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.86
|-2.57
|3.94
|Equity Share Capital
|8.02
|8.02
|8.02
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.06
|-3.21
|4.91
|Diluted EPS
|-6.06
|-3.21
|4.91
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.06
|-3.21
|4.91
|Diluted EPS
|-6.06
|-3.21
|4.91
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited