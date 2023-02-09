 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
KCP Sugar Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 67.27 crore, down 28.89% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 08:41 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KCP Sugar Ind Corp are:Net Sales at Rs 67.27 crore in December 2022 down 28.89% from Rs. 94.60 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.69 crore in December 2022 up 464.33% from Rs. 11.99 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.49 crore in December 2022 up 699.6% from Rs. 7.42 crore in December 2021.
KCP Sugar EPS has increased to Rs. 3.85 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.06 in December 2021. KCP Sugar shares closed at 25.75 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 22.91% returns over the last 6 months and -15.85% over the last 12 months.
KCP Sugar Ind Corp
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations67.2753.3394.60
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations67.2753.3394.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials56.720.6641.28
Purchase of Traded Goods--0.54--
Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.3345.1838.29
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost5.841.276.33
Depreciation1.260.561.17
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses7.302.2318.58
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.172.87-11.06
Other Income49.4020.562.47
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax43.2323.43-8.59
Interest2.703.013.55
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax40.5420.42-12.14
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax40.5420.42-12.14
Tax1.951.67-0.45
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities38.5818.75-11.69
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items5.102.56-0.30
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period43.6921.31-11.99
Equity Share Capital11.3411.3411.34
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.851.88-1.06
Diluted EPS3.851.88-1.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.851.88-1.06
Diluted EPS3.851.88-1.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 9, 2023 08:22 pm