KCP Sugar Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 67.27 crore, down 28.89% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 67.27 53.33 94.60 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 67.27 53.33 94.60 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 56.72 0.66 41.28 Purchase of Traded Goods -- 0.54 -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.33 45.18 38.29 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 5.84 1.27 6.33 Depreciation 1.26 0.56 1.17 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 7.30 2.23 18.58 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.17 2.87 -11.06 Other Income 49.40 20.56 2.47 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 43.23 23.43 -8.59 Interest 2.70 3.01 3.55 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 40.54 20.42 -12.14 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 40.54 20.42 -12.14 Tax 1.95 1.67 -0.45 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 38.58 18.75 -11.69 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items 5.10 2.56 -0.30 Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 43.69 21.31 -11.99 Equity Share Capital 11.34 11.34 11.34 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.85 1.88 -1.06 Diluted EPS 3.85 1.88 -1.06 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.85 1.88 -1.06 Diluted EPS 3.85 1.88 -1.06 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited