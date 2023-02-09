KCP Sugar Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 67.27 crore, down 28.89% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KCP Sugar Ind Corp are:Net Sales at Rs 67.27 crore in December 2022 down 28.89% from Rs. 94.60 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.69 crore in December 2022 up 464.33% from Rs. 11.99 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.49 crore in December 2022 up 699.6% from Rs. 7.42 crore in December 2021.
KCP Sugar EPS has increased to Rs. 3.85 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.06 in December 2021.
|KCP Sugar shares closed at 25.75 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 22.91% returns over the last 6 months and -15.85% over the last 12 months.
|KCP Sugar Ind Corp
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|67.27
|53.33
|94.60
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|67.27
|53.33
|94.60
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|56.72
|0.66
|41.28
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.54
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.33
|45.18
|38.29
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.84
|1.27
|6.33
|Depreciation
|1.26
|0.56
|1.17
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.30
|2.23
|18.58
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.17
|2.87
|-11.06
|Other Income
|49.40
|20.56
|2.47
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|43.23
|23.43
|-8.59
|Interest
|2.70
|3.01
|3.55
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|40.54
|20.42
|-12.14
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|40.54
|20.42
|-12.14
|Tax
|1.95
|1.67
|-0.45
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|38.58
|18.75
|-11.69
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|5.10
|2.56
|-0.30
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|43.69
|21.31
|-11.99
|Equity Share Capital
|11.34
|11.34
|11.34
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.85
|1.88
|-1.06
|Diluted EPS
|3.85
|1.88
|-1.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.85
|1.88
|-1.06
|Diluted EPS
|3.85
|1.88
|-1.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited