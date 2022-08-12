KCP Sugar Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 73.68 crore, up 21.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 73.68 crore in June 2022 up 21.38% from Rs. 60.71 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.43 crore in June 2022 down 116.51% from Rs. 8.64 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.87 crore in June 2022 down 85.71% from Rs. 13.09 crore in June 2021.

KCP Sugar shares closed at 21.35 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -28.48% returns over the last 6 months and -4.90% over the last 12 months.