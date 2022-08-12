KCP Sugar Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 73.68 crore, up 21.38% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KCP Sugar Ind Corp are:
Net Sales at Rs 73.68 crore in June 2022 up 21.38% from Rs. 60.71 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.43 crore in June 2022 down 116.51% from Rs. 8.64 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.87 crore in June 2022 down 85.71% from Rs. 13.09 crore in June 2021.
KCP Sugar shares closed at 21.35 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -28.48% returns over the last 6 months and -4.90% over the last 12 months.
|
|KCP Sugar Ind Corp
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|73.68
|65.43
|60.71
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|73.68
|65.43
|60.71
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|8.47
|116.81
|4.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.08
|1.68
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|46.38
|-91.27
|49.51
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.91
|17.88
|2.82
|Depreciation
|0.64
|2.97
|0.43
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|14.98
|11.94
|5.40
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.78
|5.41
|-1.46
|Other Income
|2.01
|-5.67
|14.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.23
|-0.26
|12.66
|Interest
|4.15
|5.20
|5.69
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.92
|-5.46
|6.97
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.92
|-5.46
|6.97
|Tax
|2.75
|-0.90
|-1.19
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.67
|-4.56
|8.15
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|4.24
|-0.55
|0.49
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.43
|-5.11
|8.64
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.43
|-5.11
|8.64
|Equity Share Capital
|11.34
|11.34
|11.34
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.15
|-0.51
|0.82
|Diluted EPS
|-0.15
|-0.51
|0.82
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.15
|-0.51
|0.82
|Diluted EPS
|-0.15
|-0.51
|0.82
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited