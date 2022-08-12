 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
KCP Sugar Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 73.68 crore, up 21.38% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 10:24 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KCP Sugar Ind Corp are:

Net Sales at Rs 73.68 crore in June 2022 up 21.38% from Rs. 60.71 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.43 crore in June 2022 down 116.51% from Rs. 8.64 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.87 crore in June 2022 down 85.71% from Rs. 13.09 crore in June 2021.

KCP Sugar shares closed at 21.35 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -28.48% returns over the last 6 months and -4.90% over the last 12 months.

KCP Sugar Ind Corp
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 73.68 65.43 60.71
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 73.68 65.43 60.71
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 8.47 116.81 4.00
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.08 1.68 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 46.38 -91.27 49.51
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.91 17.88 2.82
Depreciation 0.64 2.97 0.43
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 14.98 11.94 5.40
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.78 5.41 -1.46
Other Income 2.01 -5.67 14.12
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.23 -0.26 12.66
Interest 4.15 5.20 5.69
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.92 -5.46 6.97
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.92 -5.46 6.97
Tax 2.75 -0.90 -1.19
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -5.67 -4.56 8.15
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items 4.24 -0.55 0.49
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.43 -5.11 8.64
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -1.43 -5.11 8.64
Equity Share Capital 11.34 11.34 11.34
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.15 -0.51 0.82
Diluted EPS -0.15 -0.51 0.82
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.15 -0.51 0.82
Diluted EPS -0.15 -0.51 0.82
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 12, 2022 10:11 am
