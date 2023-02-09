 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

KCP Sugar Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 74.43 crore, down 34.88% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 09:02 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KCP Sugar Ind Corp are:

Net Sales at Rs 74.43 crore in December 2022 down 34.88% from Rs. 114.29 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.11 crore in December 2022 up 547.3% from Rs. 8.52 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.88 crore in December 2022 up 1546.27% from Rs. 2.55 crore in December 2021.

KCP Sugar Ind Corp
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 74.43 82.09 114.29
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 74.43 82.09 114.29
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 63.90 10.60 50.46
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 0.54 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.17 46.82 38.53
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.79 2.99 8.18
Depreciation 1.37 0.65 1.25
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 13.61 8.25 22.38
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -15.42 12.24 -6.51
Other Income 50.93 21.12 2.72
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 35.51 33.36 -3.80
Interest 2.92 3.17 3.71
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 32.59 30.19 -7.51
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 32.59 30.19 -7.51
Tax -0.41 3.80 0.71
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 33.00 26.38 -8.22
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items 5.10 2.56 -0.30
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 38.11 28.94 -8.52
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 38.11 28.94 -8.52
Equity Share Capital 11.34 11.34 11.34
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.38 2.62 -0.80
Diluted EPS 3.38 2.62 -0.80
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.38 2.62 -0.80
Diluted EPS 3.38 2.62 -0.80
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited