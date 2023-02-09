KCP Sugar Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 74.43 crore, down 34.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 74.43 crore in December 2022 down 34.88% from Rs. 114.29 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.11 crore in December 2022 up 547.3% from Rs. 8.52 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.88 crore in December 2022 up 1546.27% from Rs. 2.55 crore in December 2021.