KCL Infra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.58 crore, up 1445.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.58 crore in December 2022 up 1445.95% from Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2022 up 82.93% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2022 up 60.47% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2021.