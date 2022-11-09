Kaycee Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.26 crore, up 54.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.26 crore in September 2022 up 54.45% from Rs. 6.65 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.89 crore in September 2022 up 58.47% from Rs. 0.56 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.28 crore in September 2022 up 68.42% from Rs. 0.76 crore in September 2021.

Kaycee Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 140.74 in September 2022 from Rs. 88.81 in September 2021.

Kaycee Ind shares closed at 5,000.00 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 39.79% returns over the last 6 months and 23.46% over the last 12 months.