Kanoria Chem Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 159.94 crore, down 6.66% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 11:30 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kanoria Chemicals and Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 159.94 crore in December 2022 down 6.66% from Rs. 171.35 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.20 crore in December 2022 down 67.65% from Rs. 6.80 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.28 crore in December 2022 down 46.31% from Rs. 21.01 crore in December 2021.

Kanoria Chemicals and Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 159.94 171.10 171.35
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 159.94 171.10 171.35
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 125.01 131.51 131.93
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.16 0.61 -10.46
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.68 9.77 8.55
Depreciation 5.25 5.22 5.34
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 22.77 25.89 23.56
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.93 -1.90 12.43
Other Income 9.96 1.73 3.24
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.03 -0.17 15.67
Interest 2.73 2.22 2.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3.30 -2.39 13.66
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 3.30 -2.39 13.66
Tax 1.10 -0.66 6.86
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.20 -1.73 6.80
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.20 -1.73 6.80
Equity Share Capital 21.85 21.85 21.85
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.50 -0.40 1.56
Diluted EPS 0.50 -0.40 1.56
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.50 -0.40 1.56
Diluted EPS 0.50 -0.40 1.56
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited