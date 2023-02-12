Kanoria Chem Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 159.94 crore, down 6.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 159.94 crore in December 2022 down 6.66% from Rs. 171.35 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.20 crore in December 2022 down 67.65% from Rs. 6.80 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.28 crore in December 2022 down 46.31% from Rs. 21.01 crore in December 2021.