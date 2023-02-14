Kalyani Comm Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 85.25 crore, up 34.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 85.25 crore in December 2022 up 34.73% from Rs. 63.27 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.25 crore in December 2022 down 2.07% from Rs. 1.28 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.93 crore in December 2022 up 45.05% from Rs. 2.02 crore in December 2021.