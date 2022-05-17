 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kalpataru Power Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,010.00 crore, down 13.99% Y-o-Y

May 17, 2022 / 09:22 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kalpataru Power Transmission are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,010.00 crore in March 2022 down 13.99% from Rs. 2,337.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 87.00 crore in March 2022 down 33.08% from Rs. 130.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 190.00 crore in March 2022 down 26.07% from Rs. 257.00 crore in March 2021.

Kalpataru Power EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.84 in March 2022 from Rs. 8.73 in March 2021.

Kalpataru Power shares closed at 342.35 on May 16, 2022 (BSE)

Kalpataru Power Transmission
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,010.00 1,848.00 2,337.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,010.00 1,848.00 2,337.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 814.00 757.00 823.00
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 53.00 51.00 -11.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 137.00 129.00 131.00
Depreciation 26.00 26.00 28.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 835.00 743.00 1,151.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 145.00 142.00 215.00
Other Income 19.00 27.00 14.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 164.00 169.00 229.00
Interest 30.00 32.00 28.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 134.00 137.00 201.00
Exceptional Items -- 262.00 --
P/L Before Tax 134.00 399.00 201.00
Tax 47.00 84.00 71.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 87.00 315.00 130.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 87.00 315.00 130.00
Equity Share Capital 30.00 30.00 30.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.84 21.17 8.73
Diluted EPS 5.84 21.17 8.73
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.84 21.17 8.73
Diluted EPS 5.84 21.17 8.73
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 17, 2022 09:11 am
