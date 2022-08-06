 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kalpataru Power Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,542.00 crore, down 2.77% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 10:55 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kalpataru Power Transmission are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,542.00 crore in June 2022 down 2.77% from Rs. 1,586.00 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 113.00 crore in June 2022 up 48.68% from Rs. 76.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 192.00 crore in June 2022 up 9.09% from Rs. 176.00 crore in June 2021.

Kalpataru Power EPS has increased to Rs. 7.56 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.08 in June 2021.

Kalpataru Power shares closed at 380.60 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.39% returns over the last 6 months and -19.28% over the last 12 months.

Kalpataru Power Transmission
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,542.00 2,010.00 1,586.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,542.00 2,010.00 1,586.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 672.00 814.00 578.00
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -105.00 53.00 -50.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 122.00 137.00 134.00
Depreciation 25.00 26.00 26.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 723.00 835.00 762.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 105.00 145.00 136.00
Other Income 62.00 19.00 14.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 167.00 164.00 150.00
Interest 28.00 30.00 34.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 139.00 134.00 116.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 139.00 134.00 116.00
Tax 26.00 47.00 40.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 113.00 87.00 76.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 113.00 87.00 76.00
Equity Share Capital 30.00 30.00 30.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.56 5.84 5.08
Diluted EPS 7.56 5.84 5.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.56 5.84 5.08
Diluted EPS 7.56 5.84 5.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 6, 2022 10:44 am
