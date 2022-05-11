 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kabra Extrusion Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 162.63 crore, up 52.49% Y-o-Y

May 11, 2022 / 09:07 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kabra Extrusion Technik are:

Net Sales at Rs 162.63 crore in March 2022 up 52.49% from Rs. 106.65 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.49 crore in March 2022 down 9.19% from Rs. 12.66 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.95 crore in March 2022 up 10.1% from Rs. 18.12 crore in March 2021.

Kabra Extrusion EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.60 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.97 in March 2021.

Kabra Extrusion shares closed at 371.95 on May 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 51.82% returns over the last 6 months and 127.42% over the last 12 months.

Kabra Extrusion Technik
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 162.63 105.36 106.65
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 162.63 105.36 106.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 114.64 79.86 53.80
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.41 -9.88 15.99
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.99 9.89 7.46
Depreciation 2.97 2.84 2.65
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 14.88 9.26 12.57
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.74 13.39 14.19
Other Income 0.23 0.28 1.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.98 13.67 15.47
Interest 1.00 0.72 0.43
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 15.98 12.95 15.04
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 15.98 12.95 15.04
Tax 4.49 4.11 2.38
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.49 8.83 12.66
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.49 8.83 12.66
Equity Share Capital 16.04 15.95 15.95
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.60 2.77 3.97
Diluted EPS 3.49 2.77 3.97
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.60 2.77 3.97
Diluted EPS 3.49 2.77 3.97
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 11, 2022 09:00 am
