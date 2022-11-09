 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jyoti Resins Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 65.65 crore, up 35.02% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 01:49 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jyoti Resins and Adhesives are:

Net Sales at Rs 65.65 crore in September 2022 up 35.02% from Rs. 48.62 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.81 crore in September 2022 up 103.19% from Rs. 4.34 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.50 crore in September 2022 up 123.88% from Rs. 6.03 crore in September 2021.

Jyoti Resins EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.35 in September 2022 from Rs. 10.85 in September 2021.

Jyoti Resins shares closed at 1,367.05 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 103.04% returns over the last 6 months and 388.62% over the last 12 months.

Jyoti Resins and Adhesives
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 65.65 63.91 48.62
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 65.65 63.91 48.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 40.15 39.03 27.97
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.19 -1.58 2.96
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.42 4.20 3.57
Depreciation 0.43 0.27 0.19
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 10.92 11.38 8.50
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.93 10.62 5.44
Other Income 0.14 0.21 0.41
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.07 10.82 5.84
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 13.06 10.82 5.84
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 13.06 10.82 5.84
Tax 4.25 1.75 1.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.81 9.07 4.34
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.81 9.07 4.34
Equity Share Capital 12.00 4.00 4.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.35 22.68 10.85
Diluted EPS 7.35 22.68 10.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.35 22.68 10.85
Diluted EPS 7.35 22.68 10.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Nov 9, 2022
