Jyoti Resins Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 57.46 crore, up 60.07% Y-o-Y

May 18, 2022 / 09:00 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jyoti Resins and Adhesives are:

Net Sales at Rs 57.46 crore in March 2022 up 60.07% from Rs. 35.90 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.92 crore in March 2022 up 163.34% from Rs. 2.63 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.33 crore in March 2022 up 115.97% from Rs. 4.32 crore in March 2021.

Jyoti Resins EPS has increased to Rs. 17.30 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.57 in March 2021.

Jyoti Resins shares closed at 2,150.00 on May 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 170.85% returns over the last 6 months and 250.99% over the last 12 months.

Jyoti Resins and Adhesives
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 57.46 48.86 35.90
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 57.46 48.86 35.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 37.40 29.54 20.72
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.59 0.65 1.67
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.93 3.68 3.44
Depreciation 0.19 0.16 0.16
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.17 8.39 7.41
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.37 6.44 2.50
Other Income 1.77 0.45 1.66
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.14 6.89 4.16
Interest 0.03 0.01 0.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 9.12 6.89 4.14
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 9.12 6.89 4.14
Tax 2.19 2.00 1.51
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.92 4.89 2.63
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.92 4.89 2.63
Equity Share Capital 4.00 4.00 4.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.30 12.22 6.57
Diluted EPS 17.30 12.22 6.57
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.30 12.22 6.57
Diluted EPS 17.30 12.22 6.57
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

