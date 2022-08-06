Jyoti Resins Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 63.91 crore, up 136.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 63.91 crore in June 2022 up 136.65% from Rs. 27.01 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.07 crore in June 2022 up 150.85% from Rs. 3.62 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.09 crore in June 2022 up 131.52% from Rs. 4.79 crore in June 2021.

Jyoti Resins EPS has increased to Rs. 22.68 in June 2022 from Rs. 9.04 in June 2021.

Jyoti Resins shares closed at 2,695.55 on August 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 128.70% returns over the last 6 months and 267.69% over the last 12 months.