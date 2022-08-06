 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jyoti Resins Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 63.91 crore, up 136.65% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 10:45 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jyoti Resins and Adhesives are:

Net Sales at Rs 63.91 crore in June 2022 up 136.65% from Rs. 27.01 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.07 crore in June 2022 up 150.85% from Rs. 3.62 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.09 crore in June 2022 up 131.52% from Rs. 4.79 crore in June 2021.

Jyoti Resins EPS has increased to Rs. 22.68 in June 2022 from Rs. 9.04 in June 2021.

Jyoti Resins shares closed at 2,695.55 on August 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 128.70% returns over the last 6 months and 267.69% over the last 12 months.

Jyoti Resins and Adhesives
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 63.91 57.46 27.01
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 63.91 57.46 27.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 39.03 37.40 18.57
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.58 -2.59 -3.74
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.20 3.93 3.44
Depreciation 0.27 0.19 0.16
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.38 11.17 4.76
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.62 7.37 3.80
Other Income 0.21 1.77 0.82
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.82 9.14 4.63
Interest 0.00 0.03 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.82 9.12 4.62
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 10.82 9.12 4.62
Tax 1.75 2.19 1.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.07 6.92 3.62
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.07 6.92 3.62
Equity Share Capital 4.00 4.00 4.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 22.68 17.30 9.04
Diluted EPS 22.68 17.30 9.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 22.68 17.30 9.04
Diluted EPS 22.68 17.30 9.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 6, 2022 10:33 am
