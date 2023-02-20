 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jupiter Wagons Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 644.43 crore, up 456.9% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 02:28 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jupiter Wagons are:

Net Sales at Rs 644.43 crore in December 2022 up 456.9% from Rs. 115.72 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.38 crore in December 2022 up 1966.41% from Rs. 2.24 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 82.61 crore in December 2022 up 1134.83% from Rs. 6.69 crore in December 2021.

Jupiter Wagons
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 644.43 416.72 115.72
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 644.43 416.72 115.72
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 476.32 300.63 84.09
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 20.48 11.25 14.65
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.72 10.13 3.89
Depreciation 6.14 6.58 2.47
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 56.21 44.77 8.04
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 74.55 43.36 2.57
Other Income 1.92 0.99 1.64
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 76.47 44.35 4.22
Interest 7.43 7.15 1.97
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 69.04 37.20 2.24
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 69.04 37.20 2.24
Tax 22.66 12.40 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 46.38 24.80 2.24
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 46.38 24.80 2.24
Equity Share Capital 387.45 387.45 89.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.19 0.64 0.25
Diluted EPS 1.19 0.64 0.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.19 0.64 0.25
Diluted EPS 1.19 0.64 0.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited