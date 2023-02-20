Jupiter Wagons Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 644.43 crore, up 456.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 644.43 crore in December 2022 up 456.9% from Rs. 115.72 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.38 crore in December 2022 up 1966.41% from Rs. 2.24 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 82.61 crore in December 2022 up 1134.83% from Rs. 6.69 crore in December 2021.