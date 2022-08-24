Jumbo Finance Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore, down 18.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore in June 2022 down 18.16% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022 down 61.89% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2022 down 53.06% from Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2021.

Jumbo Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 2.91 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.67 in June 2021.